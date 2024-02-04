Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.92.

Get Fortive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

Fortive Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FTV opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. Fortive has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $83.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 20.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.