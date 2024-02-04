Fosun International Ltd Acquires 120 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $454.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $457.46. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

