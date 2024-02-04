Fosun International Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.