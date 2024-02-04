Fosun International Ltd Has $1.63 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 0.3% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $604.32 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $573.72 and a 200-day moving average of $517.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

