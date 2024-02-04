Fosun International Ltd Sells 21,809 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,809 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after buying an additional 113,702 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Down 2.1 %

NetEase stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

