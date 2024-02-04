Fosun International Ltd Sells 5,567 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.9 %

Global Payments stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

