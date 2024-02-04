Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

