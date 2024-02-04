Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,339 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $27,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.54. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

