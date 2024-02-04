Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 371.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,207 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.25% of Freshpet worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,519,000 after buying an additional 820,482 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,102,000 after purchasing an additional 605,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,344,000 after purchasing an additional 458,570 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $89.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

