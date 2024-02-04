Fruits Price Hits $0.0000 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $149,258.31 and $172,934.50 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

