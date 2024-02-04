Fusionist Price Reaches $8.38 on Top Exchanges (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for about $8.38 or 0.00019520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a total market cap of $184.01 million and approximately $45.47 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 8.38454988 USD and is down -10.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $40,805,153.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

