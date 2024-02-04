Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.80.

Get Garmin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Garmin

Garmin Trading Down 0.5 %

Garmin stock opened at $120.41 on Thursday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $93.22 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Garmin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.