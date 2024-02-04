GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $460.56 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $460.56 million and approximately $982,738.50 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00011185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016433 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,692.26 or 1.00044261 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00174353 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003447 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,491,096 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,490,990.54942288 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

