Geegoopuzzle Price Reaches $1.47 on Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $221.00 million and $38,823.07 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003434 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.4737277 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $58,757.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

