Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,889,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

