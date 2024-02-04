GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Michael Danson Sells 11,194,030 Shares

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Danson sold 11,194,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £22,500,000.30 ($28,604,119.37).

GlobalData Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DATA opened at GBX 200 ($2.54) on Friday. GlobalData Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

