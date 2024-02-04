GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Michael Danson Sells 11,194,030 Shares

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Danson sold 11,194,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £22,500,000.30 ($28,604,119.37).
GlobalData Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of DATA opened at GBX 200 ($2.54) on Friday. GlobalData Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.58.
GlobalData Company Profile
