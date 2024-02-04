Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0001 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $15,268.12 and $0.95 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Golden Goose Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

