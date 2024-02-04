Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,625 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 791,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 244,096 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 444,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 434,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49,950 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.67 on Friday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

