GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Position Raised by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,301,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,972,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,854,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,350,000 after buying an additional 380,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

