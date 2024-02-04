H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.46

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.46 and traded as high as $76.14. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $75.92, with a volume of 200,812 shares traded.

FUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

