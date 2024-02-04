H.B. Fuller to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $83.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Get Our Latest Report on FUL

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,282.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.