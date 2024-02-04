Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.78

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.78 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 27.02 ($0.34). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 26.26 ($0.33), with a volume of 3,935,890 shares traded.
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Hammerson from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 32 ($0.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
