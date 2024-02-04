Hanover Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HNVR stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. Hanover Bancorp has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $20.61.

Institutional Trading of Hanover Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 90,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 73.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanover Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hanover Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

