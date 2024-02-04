Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

HMY opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,554,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $201,365,000 after buying an additional 301,330 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,485 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,533,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,023 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 227,570 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

