Head-To-Head Analysis: KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and Zebra Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -2.00% 2.49% 2.04% Zebra Technologies 9.16% 21.07% 8.22%

Risk & Volatility

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zebra Technologies has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $138.88 million 0.67 $24.10 million ($0.14) -34.14 Zebra Technologies $5.78 billion 2.19 $463.00 million $8.97 27.48

This table compares KVH Industries and Zebra Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zebra Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than KVH Industries. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zebra Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KVH Industries and Zebra Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zebra Technologies 2 2 6 0 2.40

KVH Industries presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.44%. Zebra Technologies has a consensus price target of $267.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given KVH Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Zebra Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Zebra Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of KVH Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Zebra Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zebra Technologies beats KVH Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution. It also provides various maintenance, technical support, repair, and managed and professional services; real-time location systems and services; and tags, sensors, exciters, middleware software, and application software; as well as physical inventory management solutions, and rugged tablets and enterprise-grade mobile computing products and accessories. In addition, the company offers barcode scanners, RFID readers, industrial machine vision cameras, and fixed industrial scanners, workforce management solutions, workflow execution and task management solutions, and prescriptive analytics solutions, as well as communications and collaboration solutions. It also provides cloud-based software subscriptions and robotics automation solutions. The company serves retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector, and other industries through direct sales force, and network of channel partners. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

