Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $8.39 Million Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.67% of Orion worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orion by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Orion by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Orion by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Orion by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Orion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $28.48.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.57 million. Research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OEC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

