Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Sensient Technologies worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,672,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 161,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after buying an additional 151,210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after buying an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 988.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

