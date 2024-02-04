Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,973 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

