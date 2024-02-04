Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 8,733 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day moving average of $131.45. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

