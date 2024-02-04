Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.33 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $22.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00083122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00030315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,273 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,665,267,273.049747 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06879514 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $23,507,625.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.