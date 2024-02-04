Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE HP opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 197,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 78,983 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

