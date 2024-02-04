Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Shares Up 0.4%

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 2,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNC. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $535,000.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.

