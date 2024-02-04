Heritage Trust Co Has $1.62 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 4.92%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

