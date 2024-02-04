Heritage Trust Co Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,406 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after buying an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,529,000 after buying an additional 117,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.