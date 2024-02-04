Heritage Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 295,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $193.51 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.