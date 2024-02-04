Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

