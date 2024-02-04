Heritage Trust Co Sells 127 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $297.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day moving average is $280.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

