Heritage Trust Co Sells 454 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.0 %
V stock opened at $277.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $509.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.05.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.