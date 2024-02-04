Heritage Trust Co Sells 454 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

V stock opened at $277.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $509.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.05.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.