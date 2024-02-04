Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $140.01 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $140.01 million and $6,627.85 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00008931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016438 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,752.01 or 0.99941128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011174 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00174397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.81763481 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,876.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”



