Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.
Several analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
NYSE:HIW opened at $22.23 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.04%.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
