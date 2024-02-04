holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $15.03 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $15.03 million and $214,561.99 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, holoride has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01867033 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $209,122.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

