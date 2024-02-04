Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.8% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after acquiring an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

HON stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.65. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

