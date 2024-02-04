Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.120-2.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion.

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.65. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.38.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

