Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 773,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 170,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

