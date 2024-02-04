Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $36.19. 129,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -412.50%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

