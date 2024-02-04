Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $114.48 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.82 or 0.00018334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00050460 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,632,938 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.