Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Down 2.3%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 12,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 164,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hoth Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOTH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

