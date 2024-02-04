H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) is NewEdge Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,023 shares during the quarter. H&R Block makes up approximately 1.4% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $43,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

