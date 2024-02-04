H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Position Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,007,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,023 shares during the period. H&R Block comprises about 1.4% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $43,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

