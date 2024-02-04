HSBC Downgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. HSBC currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 199,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

